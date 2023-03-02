Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,140 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.