Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 486 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

