Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,400 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of SolarWinds worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $3,745,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 288,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarWinds stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

