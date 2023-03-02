Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

