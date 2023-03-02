Head to Head Analysis: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.55 -$1.08 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.32 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -69.50

Volatility & Risk

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meiwu Technology and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 6 3 0 2.33

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 130.22%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Meiwu Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.