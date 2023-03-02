Head to Head Comparison: Excel (EXCC) versus Its Rivals

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Excel to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Excel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excel and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excel N/A N/A -0.15 Excel Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 975.73

Analyst Ratings

Excel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Excel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel Competitors 742 3854 5979 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Excel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Excel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel N/A N/A N/A Excel Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Summary

Excel peers beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Excel

Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

