Head-To-Head Contrast: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 16.69% 19.55% 16.16% FTC Solar -51.87% -81.67% -46.05%

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 10.91 $119.41 million $0.77 56.84 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.10 -$106.59 million ($1.04) -2.78

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 FTC Solar 1 1 2 1 2.60

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.42%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats FTC Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

