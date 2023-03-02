Head-To-Head Contrast: Cango (NYSE:CANG) vs. Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) and Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cango has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango -16.12% -6.49% -4.37% Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cango and Pine Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cango and Pine Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Pine Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $615.40 million 0.31 -$1.34 million ($0.45) -3.04 Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Cango beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

