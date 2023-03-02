Head-To-Head Review: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FormFactor and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 3 5 0 2.63 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than FormFactor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

94.2% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FormFactor and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $747.94 million 3.13 $50.74 million $0.64 47.34 Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 20.18 $74.98 million $0.59 10.32

Navitas Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FormFactor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 6.78% 8.85% 7.06% Navitas Semiconductor 196.91% -27.45% -22.38%

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats FormFactor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. The company was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

