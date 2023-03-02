HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.25 and last traded at $166.44. 206,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 345,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.