Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Heska worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Heska by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Heska by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Heska by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Heska by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Heska Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $154.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

