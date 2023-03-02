Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hess by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,397,000 after buying an additional 228,004 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

