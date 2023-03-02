Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hibbett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Hibbett by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

