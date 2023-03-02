H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

HRB stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

