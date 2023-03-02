Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Peter Sears Sells 10,698 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Sears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

H opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $119.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

