Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

