Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

