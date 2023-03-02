indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $517,500.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares in the company, valued at $686,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INDI opened at $10.49 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.95.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

