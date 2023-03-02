indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $517,500.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares in the company, valued at $686,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
indie Semiconductor Price Performance
INDI opened at $10.49 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.95.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
