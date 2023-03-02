Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $211.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

