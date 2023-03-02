Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 3,147 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

