Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $367,500.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.0 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $148.89.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

