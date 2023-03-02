Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 640,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $692,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

