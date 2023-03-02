Insider Selling: EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.