Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $992,341.00 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,907,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

