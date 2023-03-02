Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,062,407.70 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,062,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,747,532.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

