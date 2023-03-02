Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $1,808,017.22 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

