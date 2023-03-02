Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

