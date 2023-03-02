Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $824.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $824.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

