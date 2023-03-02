Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $4,004,258.94 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

