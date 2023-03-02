Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 48,248 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

