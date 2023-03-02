Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 48,248 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PCH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
