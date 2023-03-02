Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $2,535,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,130,712.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.