Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

