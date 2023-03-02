Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO Sells 139,550 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Select Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also

