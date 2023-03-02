Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $3,281,397.58 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $750.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TransDigm Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

