Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $2,785,958.55 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $81.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

