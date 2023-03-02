Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total value of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

