Insider Selling: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Insider Sells $414,125.00 in Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

