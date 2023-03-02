Insider Selling: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Insider Sells $414,125.00 in Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Victory Capital Stock Performance
VCTR stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.
Victory Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Victory Capital Company Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.