Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Sells $498,267.84 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

