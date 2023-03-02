International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 113.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,265,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

