Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

