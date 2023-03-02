iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $218.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

