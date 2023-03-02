iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $45,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11,778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 209,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

