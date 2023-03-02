Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.85 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

