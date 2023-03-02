Jeff Lawson Acquires 158,081 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TWLO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

