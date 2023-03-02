JMP Securities Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,552.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,315.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,040.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,554.25.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 123.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Seeyond increased its holdings in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

