JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

