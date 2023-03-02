Keith J. Allman Sells 33,947 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Masco by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

