Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

