L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 493,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 284,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.