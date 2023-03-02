Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

